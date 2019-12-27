Kamara Abubakarr Dec 27, 2019 19 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SPRINGFIELD — Kamara Abubakarr of Springfield, formerly of Champaign, died at 12:57 a.m. Thursday (Dec. 26, 2019) at Evelyn's House hospice, Creve Coeur, Mo. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Perry's Twin City Mortuary Service, Champaign. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers