DANVILLE — Kamela Sue Wells, 67, of Danville passed away at home on Saturday (Aug. 31, 2019).
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams St. in Danville. Service will follow at noon at the funeral home with Pastor Dustin Wells officiating. Burial will follow at Songer Cemetery.
Kam was born on April 13, 1952, in Danville, to Elbert and Charlene (Harden) Bolser Sr. She worked at Famaco for almost 30 years before retiring. She loved spending time with her kids and grandkids, and loved going to their sporting events.
Kam married Robert Wells on Jan. 4, 1969. He survives. Also surviving are her children, Robert (Terri) Wells Jr. and David (Breanne) Wells; grandchildren, Somer Wells, Seth Wells, Hailee Keller, Cayden Wells, Saige Keller and Dalton Wells; brother, Jack Bolser; and special niece, Tatum Bolser.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, George Bolser.
