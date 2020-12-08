DANVILLE — Kaoru (Carol) Kakazu, 86, of Danville, formerly of Chicago, Carlsbad, Calif., and Sakura Gardens, Los Angeles, passed away peacefully with her daughter, Rebecca, and granddaughter, Kumi, by her side on Thursday (Dec. 3, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Kaoru was born on July 2, 1934, the daughter of Fukumatsu and Hisako (Ideno) Utsunomiya, in San Francisco. She married Takashi Kakazu on Dec. 29, 1956, in Chicago.
Lovingly called “Oba Chan,” she will be missed by her husband, Takashi of Danville; daughter, Rebecca Kimiko Wauthier and Gary Spezia of Danville; daughter-in-law, Maria Chow-Kakazu of Alhambra, Calif.; siblings, Isao Utsunomiya of Morton Grove and Kimi Kimura of Lincolnwood; and four precious grandchildren, Nathan Wauthier of La Mesa, Calif., Kumi Wauthier of Waltham, Mass., Lauren Kakazu of Alhambra and Ashley Kakazu of Alhambra. She was a cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Kaoru was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Thomas Hiroki Kakazu; and two brothers, Toworu Richard Utsunomiya and Masakazu Utsunomiya.
Kaoru enjoyed spending her free time knitting and working on numerous arts and crafts and loved her daily walks. Most important to her was caring for others and her family. She never hesitated to accompany friends to doctor visits and treatments to translate English to Japanese. Kaoru was well loved and will be missed greatly by all who have known her for her kindness.
A celebration of Kaoru’s life will be held at a later date. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Please join Kaoru’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.