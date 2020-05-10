BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Karel Kamerer Green, 85, of Boynton Beach, Fla., formerly of Champaign, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. KK was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Frederick Green, in 2018.
She is survived by her daughter, Julie Green Anderson of Boynton Beach, Fla., and sons, Joseph Whitney Green (Noelle) of Erie, Colo., and Albert Denton Green (Rachel) of Naperville. She is also survived by four grandsons and one granddaughter.
KK had many passions and adventures in life, spending much-loved summers as a young girl with her parents and sister in their Muskoka Lake cabin in Canada. As a teenager, she attended Ward-Belmont College in Nashville, where she became enamored with country music and its stars.
After two years at the University of Illinois, she met Fred and they married in September 1955. They shared a love for golf, and KK was well known for her talent. Over the years, she won multiple club championships in Champaign and Boynton Beach, and frequently participated in Illinois state golf tournaments.
KK and Fred also enjoyed Illinois sports, often attending football and basketball games. But most of all, KK absolutely adored her family, friends and pets, and just living life to its fullest.
A celebration of her joyous life will be held this fall in Boynton Beach with entombment to follow at the South Florida National Cemetery. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, she will always be dearly missed. Lorne & Sons Funeral Home (www.LorneandSons.com) of Delray Beach, Fla., is in charge of arrangements.