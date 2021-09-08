TOLONO — Karen K. Andrews, 78, of Tolono passed peacefully, with family by her side, on Saturday (Sept. 4, 2021).
Karen was born on Oct. 15, 1942, in Allerton, to Erhardt and Pearl (Kirby) Benschneider. She married John H. Andrews on Oct. 5, 1962.
She is survived by her daughter, Janelle Van der Werf; one grandson, Nicolas Van der Werf; and one sister, Carol Snyder.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Erhardt and Pearl Benschneider; husband, John Andrews; and two brothers, Ronnie and Earl Benschneider.
Karen retired from a career as an administrative assistant at the University of Illinois, receiving the Chancellor’s Distinguished Staff Award in 1999. In retirement, Karen received accolades for her volunteer work at Willard Airport, the courthouse and Virginia Theatre in Champaign. She attended Faith United Methodist Church. Karen enjoyed social events, gardening, garage sales and her beloved dog, Hunter. She will be missed by her daughter, family and friends of the community she loved.
Please join us for a casual celebration of life in memory of Karen from 2 to 4 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 1719 S. Prospect Ave., Champaign, with interment beginning at 4 p.m. Pastor Sheryl will officiate. We will be gathering to share memories, laugh, cry and remember a wonderful person who will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Guiding Eyes for the Blind (guidingeyes.org).