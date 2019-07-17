GIBSON CITY — Karen Oneal Brockway, 70, of Holiday, Fla., died Monday, April 29, 2019.
She was born in Bloomington on July 6, 1948.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cleveland and Frances Oneal.
She is survived by her brother, Steven M. (Glenda) Oneal, two nieces and two nephews.
Karen graduated from Eastern Illinois University with a bachelor's degree in business. Karen involved herself in public service as she worked as an investigator for Cook County in Chicago and for the Nevada State Gaming Commission.
After moving to Holiday, Karen became involved with her husband’s veterinary clinic, where she developed a deeper love for animals. She had a dog and a cat who were the loves of her life. After retiring, Karen continued to involve herself with animals. She also enjoyed her hobby of ballroom dancing.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Drummer Township Cemetery, Gibson City.
Memorials may be made to Golfside Hospice, 6224 Lafayette St., Newport Richey, FL 34652. Please share memories on Karen's tribute wall at lambyoungfh.com.