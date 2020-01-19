MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — On Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, Karen Boastick Meeks Newhope, formerly of Pesotum, passed away at the age of 81 at Premier Estates Nursing Home, Toledo, Iowa, under the care of hospice.
Karen was born Oct. 21, 1938, in Urbana, to Lester and Evelyn (Kleiss) Boastick. She worked at the University of Illinois in the payroll department, CS Johnson, St. Patrick’s Church as secretary, Kappa Kappa Gamma as house mom in Albuquerque, N.M., as well as Vintage N More Antique Shop.
Karen was united in marriage to Thomas Meeks. They raised five children together, Cheri, Cyndi, Tommy, Scott and Eric. Karen and Thomas later divorced. Karen moved to Albuquerque, N.M., where she met and married Tony Duke.
Karen had a passion for antiquing. She loved going to garage sales, auctions and antique shops. She was known for her beautiful smile and her kind and compassionate spirit.
Karen was preceded in death by her father, Lester; mother, Evelyn; son, Tommy; and husband, Tony.
She is survived by four children, Cheri (Greg) Tingley, Cyndi (Bruce) Heimerich, Scott Meeks and Eric (Keri) Meeks; two stepchildren, Tony Duke Jr. and Martin (Kellie) Duke; sister, Janet (Myron) Barbee; several nieces, nephews and cousins; 11 grandchildren, Michael, Brian, Dan, Brad, Ryan, Katie, Jozef, Jacob, Grace, Dustin and Lindsey; four stepgrandchildren, Shaughnessy, Reilly, Sean and Tim; four great-grandchildren; and two stepgreat-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at St. Patrick’s Church, 708 W. Main St., Urbana. Interment will take place at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Pesotum.
Memorials may be made to Iowa River Hospice, Marshalltown, Iowa.