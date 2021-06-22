ATWOOD — Karen "KD" Burton, 60, of Atwood passed away at 11:46 a.m. Friday (June 18, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 66 E. U.S. 36, Atwood, with Ted Shearer officiating. Burial will follow in Mackville Cemetery, Atwood. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 25, at the funeral home.
Karen was born on July 24, 1960, in Dreux, France, the daughter of Bonnie and Carl Barbee and the late Eston M. Stewart. She married Larry D. Burton on May 16, 1998, in Monticello. He survives.
She is also survived by her mother, Bonnie Earley Barbee of Atwood; sons, Mark Benner of Simi Valley, Calif., and Jamin (Kristina) Weaver of Washington, Ill.; daughter, Chelsie Weaver of Bloomington; stepdaughter, Stacey (Afiba) Martin of Urbana; grandchildren, Jonathon and Jared Houser, Azariah Motley, Landon and Leah Benner (mother Terra Suzanne) and Tripp, Mila and Dash Weaver; great-grandchildren, Zayne Houser and Azyion Lester; brother, David Stewart of Redwood City, Calif.; and sister, Cindy (Mick) Murphy of Arcola.
She was preceded in death by her fathers, Eston M. Stewart and Carl L. Barbee; and brother, Michael Stewart.
Karen was a homemaker and former CNA for Carle Home Care. She enjoyed shopping, making crafts and decorating. Her greatest passion was spending time with her grandchildren and taking care of her animals.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Monticello Animal Hospital or Hands-4-Paws. Online condolences may be shared at hilligossshraderfh.com.