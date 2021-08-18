URBANA — Karen Clapp, 80, of Champaign died at 5:12 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 14, 2021) at University Rehabilitation Center of Champaign-Urbana.
She was born Feb. 5, 1941, in Champaign, the daughter of Ivan Morfey and Helen (Everman) Morfey. She married Robert Clapp in 1964. She assisted her husband in their lawn business until his death in 2001.
She enjoyed gardening, bowling and baking. She also baked and decorated beautiful wedding cakes for her three children, niece and stepgrandson.
Karen is survived by her twin sons, Mark (Chris Washo) Clapp of Champaign and Bruce (Trudy) Clapp of Champaign; and daughter, Tyra (Charles Weber) of Newman.
She also leaves behind six grandchildren, Kelsey Clapp of Champaign, Megan (Andrew) Gray of Fort Worth, Texas, Monica Clapp of Bloomington, Cheyenne (Christian) Ray of Tuscola, Madison Weber of Newman and Cody (Lauren) Weber of Destin, Fla.; and two great-grandchildren, Lillie Reuber of Mahomet and Asher Ray of Tuscola.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Owens Funeral Home, Champaign, with the service at 10. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.