URBANA — Karen A. Clemons, 67, died Thursday (Dec. 2, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, surrounded by family and friends.
In accordance with family wishes, she will be cremated. Friends may greet the family from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign. There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Karen was born March 11, 1954, the second of nine children born to Lyle and Evelyn (Early) Lowry.
Survivors include her son, Christopher Clemons (Lauren); four grandbabies, Hunter, Lyla, Finley and Penelope; six siblings, brothers Patrick, Mark and Bill Lowry and sisters Linda Lawhead, Susan Ross and Janet Servis; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Kevin and Tim.
Karen was a loving mother to her son, who was her entire world. She had the biggest caring heart and always loved spending time with her family and close friends. She loved her grandkids with all her heart. She was so proud to be Big Grandma and often made the drive up to Northern Illinois to visit them and see all their milestones.
Karen devoted over 30 years of her life working for Carle Foundation Hospital as a loving and caring nurse. She made tons of great friends over the years at Carle and had an everlasting impact on people through her work as a nurse.
