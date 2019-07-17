RANTOUL — Karen June Crawford (Murray), 66, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
Karen is survived by her two children, Stephanie Hunter and Scott Crawford.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Algie Crawford.
Karen was born May 2, 1953, in Milwaukee, Wis., the youngest daughter of the late William and Dorcas Murray.
Karen was a sweet and kind person with a huge heart. She selflessly helped people in need. Sometimes to the detriment of her own situations.
A family gathering to honor her life will be held in Waupaca, Wis., on July 20, 2019.
An online memorial can be found at gatheringus.com/memorial/karen-june-crawford/1150.