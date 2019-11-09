FAIRMOUNT — Karen D. Alexander, 68, of Fairmount passed away at 4:05 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 7, 2019) at home.
Karen was born July 5, 1951, in Danville, to Charles and Betty Carrigan Tiffin Sr. Karen married Carl “Fred” Alexander on July 5, 1975, in Danville. Fred passed away Dec. 27, 2014.
Survivors include her children, Michelle (Bryan) Obenland, Blue (Amy) Lutz, Spring (Eric) Riggle, Missy (Randy) Nelson, Brian (Linda) Alexander, Freddie (Dawn) Alexander, Tammy Alexander and Mindy Alexander; grandchildren, Brittany (Steven) Jones, Tayler Obenland, Justice Alexander, Eric Riggle Jr., Gage Riggle, Abby Lutz, Andrea Lutz, Haley Lutz, April Lowden, Blaine Nelson, Ashley Greer, Nick VanFossen, Dalton Alexander, Amanda Baucom, Alaina Peterson, Josh Baucom, Jordan Alexander, Cameron Alexander, Payton Steward and Spenser Steward; and great-grandchildren, Maddox and Malaya.
Karen was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles Jr. and Darrell, and one sister, Diana.
She was employed at Solo Cup in Urbana for 10 years. Karen spent her life showing horses and barrel racing. She enjoyed Illini basketball and was a lifelong fan. She was especially fond of her two horses, Blaze and Splash, and her dog, Jake, and she enjoyed a good game of euchre.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Robison Chapel, Catlin. Burial will be in Davis Cemetery, west of Fairmount. Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Robison Chapel.
Memorials to the Oakwood Food Pantry in care of Robison Chapel. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.