PAXTON — Karen Kay Duffin, 83, of Paxton passed away at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday (July 29, 2020) at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton Senior Living.
Private family graveside services will be held at Glen Cemetery, Paxton, with the Rev. Debra Domeier officiating. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is handling arrangements.
Karen was born Dec. 24, 1936, in Champaign, the daughter of Errol and Irma Stroup Gillespie. She married Eugene R. “Tuffy” Duffin May 30, 1960, in Urbana. He preceded her in death on Aug. 31, 1998.
She is survived by three sons, Jamie (Peggy) Duffin of Boonville, Mo., Ken (Teresa) Duffin of Braidwood and Tim (Kim) Duffin of rural Ludlow; seven grandchildren, Justin (Melinda) Duffin, Amanda Duffin, Rachael (Mike) Kirkland, Krista (Ed) Duffin, Jordan Duffin, Lane Duffin and Shay Duffin; five great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Emmie, Trenton, Parker and Peyton; and a brother, Rick (Jolie) Gillespie of Paxton.
Karen graduated from Paxton High School and a business college in Chicago. She worked for Paxton Farm Equipment for many years and the Champaign County Fair Board until her retirement.
She was a member of the First Lutheran Church, Paxton. She served on the Illinois State Fair Board and was actively involved with the state fair and Champaign County Fair beauty pageants. Karen was an avid Illinois basketball fan and enjoyed bowling and did so for a large portion of her life.
But nothing meant more to her than spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Lutheran Church, Paxton, or the Alzheimer's Association.