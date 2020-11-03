MAHOMET — Karen B. Follis, 57, of Mahomet left us on Friday (Oct. 30, 2020) with her family by her side in her home.
Karen was born Nov. 22, 1962, in Urbana, to Jim and Marjorie Ferris, the youngest of four siblings.
She worked as an office manager at Dr. Steven Seibert's periodontics office.
Karen married her husband, Mark Follis, on Feb. 10, 1995, where both resided in Mahomet since.
She is survived by her husband, Mark; sisters and spouses, Mike and Cathy Danison, Mike and Theresa Mock and Dean and Melissa Mathiews; three children, Kevin Morris, Tim and Michelle Chavez, Katie Follis and Casey Mayfield; and one grandchild, Jacob (JJ) Morris.
Karen loved spending time with her family and friends, reading and travelling. She devoted much of her time to taking care of her family. Karen has touched many lives with her witty humor and unselfish acts. She will be deeply missed.
There will be a private memorial for family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Colon Cancer Foundation. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.