CHICAGO — A Life Extraordinarily Well Lived
Dr. Karen Freeman passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. She was born in Champaign, the daughter of the late Cora (nee Banks) and Frederick Freeman. She was the eldest of three children.
Dr. Freeman was a scholar and educator. She was a longtime professor, teaching at Chicago State University, Roosevelt University and other Chicago area colleges. She was a teacher of teachers, and a stellar researcher and lecturer, presenting at universities and academic institutions in nations around the world, including England, Greece, France, South Korea, Austria, the Virgin Islands, Sweden, Venezuela and the African nations of South Africa and Ghana.
She taught at Joliet West High School, where she was a co-sponsor of the Multicultural Club and directed fashion shows, talent shows and other events for high school students. She also taught at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. College Preparatory High School in Chicago.
Dr. Freeman earned a bachelor of arts degree from Southern Illinois University, with a double major in history and government, a master of education degree from the University of Illinois at Chicago and a doctor of philosophy degree in public policy analysis and administration from the University of Illinois at Chicago. She even entertained the idea of pursuing a law degree.
Dr. Freeman received the 2011 Outstanding Faculty Member Award from Chicago State University, where she also served on the College of Education’s Oral Interview Committee. The American Leadership Initiative honored Dr. Freeman with the Excellence in Leadership Award.
She was recognized by Cambridge Who's Who, Who's Who Among Professional Women, Who's Who in the Midwest and Who's Who in American Education. She also served on the Golden Apple Selection Committee. Her many other honors and achievements are too numerous to name.
Dr. Freeman was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago. She was a member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. She enjoyed horseback riding, and as a child, she loved playing the piano. She made her friends feel like family, and she especially enjoyed time commiserating with her family, many friends and colleagues.
She is survived by her brother, David (Pamela) Freeman; sister, Wendy (Henry) Higgins; stepdaughter, Danetta Hardy; daughter of affection, Vera (Freeman) Willis; goddaughter, Kyle (Tahir) Riddle; niece, Brandye Phillips; sisters of affection, Gloria McDaniel Phillips and Midge Kimberly; aunts, Frances Britt and Opal (Jimmie) Jones; many dear friends, relatives, former students, colleagues and sorors.
She is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles, and special cousins, Lorrayne M. Cornelius and Benny Hill.
Services for Dr. Karen Freeman will be held privately with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery in Urbana. Arrangements are under the care and coordination of the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her memorial tribute at www.fredcdames.com.