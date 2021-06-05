CANYON LAKE, Texas — Karen Marie Haman, a resident of Canyon Lake, Texas, passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio at the age of 65.
Karen was born on Dec. 11, 1955, in Champaign, to Eldon L. Quick and Frances F. Purple Quick.
During her professional career, Karen was employed as a bookkeeper in the construction industry.
Survivors include her children, Kristopher Haman and Kristina Haman (Brandon Quinonez); grandchildren, J.J., Lucille and Keith; parents, Eldon and Frances Quick; siblings, Richard Quick, twin sister Kathy Quick and Patricia Steward.
The funeral service is scheduled for noon on Monday, June 7, 2021, at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Don Ofsdahl officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Country Memorial Gardens.
In memory of Karen, memorial donations may be given to Canyon Lake Animal Shelter Society, 2170 Old Sattler Rd., Canyon Lake, TX 78133 or www.canyonlakeanimalshelter.com.
