LaVERGNE, Tenn. — Karen Harden-Rogers, born July 10, 1955, in Champaign, passed away at home in LaVergne, Tenn., on Saturday (Oct. 24, 2020). She was 65.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lauren Rogers, and survived by her husband, Brad Rogers, and son, Adam Friese.
Karen’s greatest love has always been her two children, Adam and Lauren, both of whom she adored without bounds. She also adored her husband and cherished their 28-year marriage along with caring for their two 3-pound Chihuahuas, Pee Pee and Spot. She was a talented musician, proud to have been a prominent performer in the Champaign-Urbana music scene of the 80s, along with her brother, Keith Harden, and sister, Kathy Harden, among others.
A memorial is planned for Karen on Wednesday, Nov. 4, at the home of her son. Please contact Adam (AdamFriese@yahoo.com) or Brad (spot812@gmail.com) for information.