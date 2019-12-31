MAHOMET — Karen Sue (Dunn) Houser, 71, passed away Friday (Dec. 27, 2019) at home in Mahomet.
She was born April 17, 1948, in Peoria, to Chester and Galberta (Moreland) Siegfried.
Karen is survived by her daughter, Chrissy (Dunn) Shepherd (Lucas Ipox); grandchildren, Gavin Shepherd and Grayson Shepherd; sisters, Donna (Siegfried) Kinne and Bonnie (Siegfried) Baughman; several nieces and nephews; dogs, Jax and Diesel; and cat Chaser.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Karen was outgoing and loved to be on the move. She enjoyed swimming, playing spades and spending time with her family and grandchildren, who were her life. She retired from Kraft Foods in Champaign.
A memorial celebration of life service will be held in Karen’s honor at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. Roger Houser will officiate. Memorial visitation will be held prior from 2 to 4 p.m.
Please join her family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.