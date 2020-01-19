TUSCOLA — Karen J. Little, 77, of Tuscola passed away peacefully at 10:35 a.m. Wednesday (Jan. 15, 2020) at home.
Services celebrating her life will be at 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola, with the Rev. Angel Sierra officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscola Township Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will be held one hour prior to the services at the funeral home Monday.
Karen was born Oct. 24, 1942, in Charleston, W.Va., the daughter of William A. and Roberta V. Sodaro. She married James A. Little on Nov. 11, 1961, in Tuscola. He preceded her in death Feb. 22, 2015.
Survivors include her children, Jeffrey (Comanche) Little of Bloomington, and their children, Jeremy, Casadie and Christina (Brock); Tony Little and his children, Ben, Ian (Nina), Ingrid and Isabella, of Cleveland; Jon (Toni) Little and their children, Chase, Chance, Dalani and Dakota, of Tuscola; and Jillaine (Ramzy) Nasrallah and their children, Madeline, Juliette and Amelie, of Flemington, N.J.; and three great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her brothers and sisters, Jan (Fred) Wheeler, Bob (Terri) Sodaro, Teri (Thom) McCumber, Rick (Teresa) Sodaro, Libbi (Melton) Wolters, Mike (Debbie) Sodaro and Mary (Randall) Robberts.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Kaye loved to travel and was blessed to have many adventures with her husband, Jim. She was an avid reader and enjoyed taking care of her dog, Abbe, who brought her so much joy. Kaye was a talented seamstress. She made clothes and crocheted blankets for her family; her favorite sewing memory was creating her daughter’s wedding dress.
Kaye loved to be surrounded by family, especially her grandchildren. It was clear to anyone who knew Kaye that family was her No. 1 priority.
Memorials are suggested to the Douglas County Animal Shelter. Online condolences may be shared at hilligossshraderfh.com.