CABOT, Ark. — Karen Kaye Rogers Brockway passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 12, 2019, in North Little Rock, Ark. Karen was born on Aug. 12, 1950, in Little Rock, Ark., to Dennis Parnell Rogers Sr. and Beth Mathis Rogers.
Karen was a beautiful and graceful lady. She will always be remembered for her intelligence, strength, bravery and loving nature who lit up a room with her presence and smile. She strived for perfection and was a role model for so many, including her nieces and nephews. Karen had a successful career as an executive in several engineering firms in Dallas and Champaign before retiring to North Little Rock, Ark. Karen was a faithful believer in Jesus and a longtime member of the Assembly of God.
She will be forever loved and missed by all who knew her. She was met in heaven by her beloved daughter (Brooke), grandson (Dillon), brother (Dennis Paul Rogers), mother (Beth Mathis Rogers), father (Dennis Parnell Rogers Sr.) and her beloved goldendoodle, Jackson.
She is survived by her true love and husband, Donald Brockway; stepdaughter, Alyssa Brockway of Cabot, Ark.; nieces, Kelly Rogers Reinhart (Kerry) of Seymour, Ind., and Angie Rogers Engle of Seymour, Ind.; nephew, Dennis Paul Rogers (Kristi) of Catlin; great-nieces, Chelsey Engle Davis (Wes) of New Albany, Ind., and Aubri Engle of Seymour, Ind.; and great-nephews, Josh Holycross of Indianapolis and Dawson Rogers of Catlin. Other survivors include sisters-in-law, Fran Brockway of San Antonio, Texas, and Lee Brockway McCloud (Steve) of Temple City, Calif.; brothers-in-law, Henry Brockway of Little Rock, Ark., and James Brockway (Karen) of Beebe, Ark.; nieces, Kristi Mills (Greg) of Aviston and Kelsie Brockway of Marion, Ark.; nephews, Robert Brockway of Cave City, Ark., Clint Brockway of Little Rock, Ark., and Jordan Brockway of Temple, Texas; and great-nephew, Bentley Brockway of Cave City, Ark. She is also survived by her lifelong best friend/sister by choice, Sheri Venable of North Little Rock, Ark., The Tuesday Lunch Bunch and many other friends.
This is not goodbye, it is until we meet again in heaven.
A visitation and celebration of Karen's life was held on Wednesday, July 17, at Griffin Leggett Rest Hills Funeral Home, 7724 Landers Road, North Little Rock, Ark.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, donations can be mailed to the AR Neuroscience Institute in memory of Karen Brockway: CHI St. Vincent Foundation, AR Neuroscience Institute, 2 St. Vincent Drive, Little Rock, AR 72205. Please share your memories of Karen with her family online at www.griffinleggettresthills.com.