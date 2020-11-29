FAIRMOUNT — Karen J. “Weller” Lewis, 84, of Fairmount passed away at 10 p.m. Friday (Nov. 27, 2020) at Accolade Healthcare of Danville.
She was born on Nov. 1, 1936, in Danville, the daughter of Theodore and Elsie Shelton Rice. She married Donald E. Weller in February 1958. He passed away in July 1982. She later married William E. Lewis Sr. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include two sons, David (Stephanie) Weller of Fairmount and Doug Weller of Winter Haven, Fla.; two sisters, Judy Evans of Tuscola and Lynn Humphries of East St. Louis; two grandchildren, Kelly Alcorn and Christy (Jack) Cunningham; and five great-grandchildren, Jack Cunningham, Zayne Cunningham, Liberty Cunningham, Easton Cunningham and Huxley Cunningham.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Darin Weller.
Karen had been a bookkeeper at the Fairmount First National Bank, First National Bank of Winter Haven and Winter Haven Citrus Growers Association.
Private family graveside services will be held at Davis Cemetery, Fairmount.
Memorials may be made to Fairmount Fire and Rescue. Robison Chapel, Catlin, is handling service details. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.