RENO, Nev. — Karen Marie Lind, 64, formerly of Rantoul, passed away on Sunday (Dec. 20, 2020) at home in Reno, Nev.
Karen was born May 11, 1956, in Georgia, the daughter of Edward and Paula Lind. She joins both her parents and her brothers, Ronnie and James Lind, in heaven.
She is survived by her three children, Keith Fuller and wife Alana and grandchildren Treton and Ayanna of Champaign, Venia Kelly and husband Landon and grandchildren Robert, Katelynn, DeShawn and Joshua and great-grandchild Robert of Champaign, and Shona Jones Gadbury and husband James and grandchildren Merissa, Ashley, Gabriell and Jessica and great-grandchildren Brooklyne and Levi of St. Joseph. Karen is also survived by three sisters and a brother, Jeannette Lind and Connie Lind of Reno, Nev., Deeanna Parisi of Ludlow, and Kenny Lind of Littleton, Colo.
Karen retired in 2016 from the Rantoul School District’s Transportation Department and relocated to Reno. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling and crafting. She will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate enough to have met her.