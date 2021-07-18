CHAMPAIGN — Karen Meier, 82, of Champaign passed away Friday (July 16, 2021) at Arthur Nursing Home, with family at her side.
Born in Decatur on Dec. 22, 1938, Karen was raised in Nokomis and lived most of her adult life in Champaign. In Champaign, she worked for New England Life Insurance Company for over 40 years. Karen also worked for many years at Prairie Gardens, satisfying her passion for flowers and socializing with local residents. She was an avid Illini fan, attending many football and basketball games over the years. Karen was also a phenomenal cook and baker and always had a smile for everyone she met. Karen never met a cat she didn’t love and often provided meals and a home to neighborhood strays.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Ken Meier, who never left her side during her long and courageous battle with dementia and Parkinson’s. She is also survived by her sister, Natalie (Gary) Bernard; children, Michael (Sophia) Helm and Stacey (Ryan) Helm Stoner; stepson, Brian Meier; grandchildren, Keagan, Stella, Parker, Peyton, Raleigh and Dane; and nieces, Elizabeth and Kathleen.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Leona; stepmother, Irma; sister, Lynn; and stepson, Steve Meier.
Visitation will be at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy, on Wednesday, July 21, at 10 a.m. with funeral services immediately following. Interment will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, Urbana, following the funeral services.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Champaign County Humane Society or St. John Lutheran Church in Champaign. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.