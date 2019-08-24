MONTICELLO — Karen S. Norrie, 78, of Monticello passed away at 4:32 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 22, 2019) at her residence.
Karen was born on July 29, 1941, in Monticello, the daughter of Finley and Hazel (Denham) Adams Jr. She married Ronald L. Norrie on June 5, 1961, in Monticello. He passed away Nov. 22, 1997.
Karen is survived by her daughters, Valerie Wilson of Monticello and Terri Stetzner of Anaconda, Mont.; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; brother, Bob Adams of Port Richie, Fla.; and sister, Jane Norfleet of Cisco.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sons Robert and Timothy Norrie and sister Judy Barr.
Karen worked in the accounting department at Christie Clinic and was a bookkeeper at County Market.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at the Monticello Township Cemetery, with the Rev. Glen Corbly officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
