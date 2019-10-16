URBANA — Karen F. Roark, 66, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away Monday (Oct. 14, 2019). She was born and raised in Urbana.
Beloved wife of Scott P. Madden; loving mother of Mason Brainerd and Tanis (Alicia) Brainerd; dear sister of Donna Roark Cummins (Mike Kalasky); her mother, Darlene (Bob) Frooman; and her beloved dog, Happy. Preceded in death by her father, Harley Roark. Karen will be greatly missed by all.
Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, from 5 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m. at Staley Strawser Funeral Home, 7140 Plainfield Road, Deer Park, OH 45236. Condolences at staleyfuneralhome.com.