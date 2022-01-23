URBANA — Karen C. Robertson, 74, of Urbana passed away Friday (Jan. 21, 2022).
Karen was born on April 27, 1947, in Freeport, to parents Sarah Jane (Pease) and Christian Pieper. She graduated from Freeport High School and attended the University of Illinois, where she achieved her master’s degree. Karen married her husband, Larry Robertson, on June 3, 1972, in Urbana, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Urbana. During her career, Karen served as a teacher at Urbana High School for 35 years. During this time, she created an early childhood development program known as PUPS. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church and enjoyed her hobby of arts and crafts. Karen was loved by many and will be missed dearly by her close friends and family.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband, Larry; daughter, Laura (Luis) Alcantara; and sisters, Barb, Carol and Deborah.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Urbana High School &/or School District 116. Online condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.