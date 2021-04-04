HOMER — Karen Leona (Grissom) Stayton passed away at 7:19 a.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born No. 12, 1944, in Effingham to Jesse Arlo and Millie Marie (Wood) Grissom. She was the youngest of 12 children. She married Larry R. Stayton on March 7, 1964, and they resided in Homer all of their married life.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Larry; their children, Darren (Jodi) Stayton of Canyon Lake, Texas, and Mindy (Keith) Wolf of St. Joseph; five grandchildren, Emily and Jacob Wolf, Karsyn Stayton, and Cole and Rayna Coffey; three siblings, John (Garnett) Grissom of Decatur, Wanda Forren of Marshall and Patsy Gray of Greentown, Ind.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Mary (stillborn) and Bonnie Washburn and Norma Cheely; five brothers, Wood, Lester, Russell, Donald and Doyle Grissom; and three brothers-in-law, Marshall Forren, Leonard Cheely and Leon Gray.
Karen was a member of Homer Church of Christ. She worked at the First National Bank of Homer for 19 years. She then worked at the University of Illinois as a secretary in admissions and records.
Karen enjoyed a good TV sitcom and laughing. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Memorials may be made to Homer Fire and Rescue.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph. The Rev. Chuck Alt will officiate. Burial will be in G.A.R. Cemetery, Homer. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Condolences may be offered at Freesefh.com.