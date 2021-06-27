VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Karen Elaine Wilson was born with her twin sister, Carol Leone Wilson, on Sept. 14, 1942, in Detroit, to parents Leone Jochen Wilson and Oscar Wilson.
The family moved to Champaign in 1948, where Karen graduated from Champaign High School in 1960.
Karen and her husband, Bob, located permanently to Vancouver, British Columbia, where they became Canadian citizens. They enjoyed golfing and taking multiple global trips and cruises to Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, the Middle East, South America, Alaska and Antarctica, as well as travels coast to coast in Canada and the U.S.
Karen is survived by her husband, Robert Charlebois; twin sister, Carol Wilson of Sag Harbor, N.Y.; and sister, Carmen Wilson Beard of Schaumburg.
Brothers Rollin and Dennis Wilson are deceased.
Karen will be greatly missed by friends and family.
Donations in memory of Karen Charlebois may be made to the St. Paul's Hospital Foundation, 178-1081 Burrard St., Vancouver, BC V6Z 1Y6.