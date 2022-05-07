SIDNEY — Karenetta (Karen) Pridemore, 79, of Sidney died at home Thursday (May 5, 2022) after a three-year battle with cancer.
She was born Feb 1, 1943, at Burnham Hospital in Champaign. She was the daughter of the late Charlie (Doc) and Marjorie (Marge Mosely) Potts. Karen married Larry Pridemore on Sept. 6, 1958. They settled in Sidney. She retired from Carle Foundation Hospital. Karen enjoyed cruising around Homer Lake and through the country looking for deer.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Marge Potts, and in-laws, Roy and Ethel Pridemore.
Survivors include her husband, Larry Pridemore of Sidney; sons, Chuck (Jeri) Pridemore of Sidney and Rich (Sherry) of Sidney; daughter, Kelly Pridemore of Sidney; sister, Pam (Potts) Griffin of Pleasantville, Pa. grandchildren, Jessica (Pridemore) Vandiver of Sidney, Jennifer (Pridemore) LIndsey of Sidney, Danny Tanner of Hudson, Atlee Hardesty Champaign and Sarah Ard of San Diego; 13 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; bonus sister, Anita Robinson; and best friend, Velma Wright.
There will be no visitation. Graveside services will be at Mount Hope Cemetary, Sidney, at a later date. Freese Funeral Home, 202 W. Main St., Sidney, is assisting the family.
