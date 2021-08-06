CHAMPAIGN — Karin (Petersen) McBride, 55, of Champaign died Monday (Aug. 2, 2021) at home.
She was born Sept. 21, 1965, in Champaign, the daughter of Ray (Pete) and Judy Petersen.
She was the beloved wife of James (Irish) McBride; mother of Brady McBride; and dear sister of Marty (Chonda) Petersen, Kris (Ed) Holloway, Laurie Schwarze and John Wichlin.
Karin is survived by her nieces and nephew, Jamie (Derek) Brown, McKenzie Schwarze, Lauren Schwarze, Kasey Holloway and Cole Holloway.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Karin worked as an LPN at Champaign County Nursing Home and Carle. She enjoyed fishing, her beloved cats and spending time with friends and family.
Cremation rites have been accorded. In honor of Karin, a celebration of her life will be held in Champaign in September.
Memorials may be made to hospice of Champaign County now or at the time of the celebration of life.