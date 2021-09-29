CHAMPAIGN — Karin Rosenblatt, 67, passed away Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at home in Champaign.
She was born April 22, 1954, in Chicago, to Murray and Adylin (Lipson) Rosenblatt.
Karin is survived by her brother, Daniel of Live Oak, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Karin graduated with a BA in biology in 1975 from the University of California Santa Cruz, Calif. She received an MPH in epidemiology in 1977 from the University of Michigan School of Public Health in Ann Arbor, Mich., and a Ph.D. in epidemiology in 1988 from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, Md.
Karin was a post-doctoral fellow in the Department of Epidemiology, School of Public Health and Community Medicine, University of Washington, Seattle, from 1987 to 1989, and remained there as a clinical assistant professor until 1991. She joined the faculty as an assistant professor in the Department of Kinesiology and Community Health at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 1991, and was promoted to associate professor in 1997. During these years, Karin also held an adjunct faculty appointment in the Department of Medical Information Sciences, School of Medicine. Between 1997 and 2008, she was a representative on the epidemiology section of the American Public Health Association Governing Council.
Karin’s extensive research career focused on environmental causes of gynecologic cancer and led to multiple publications and national presentations. She especially enjoyed teaching at both the undergraduate and graduate level. Her deep technical knowledge and desire for students to understand epidemiologic concepts provided a great learning environment for students. She mentored numerous graduate students through their degree programs.
Karin was well looked after by her caregivers, Dana and Denise. A special thanks goes to them for their compassion and kindness.
Donations may be made in Karin’s name to the American Association of People with Disabilities, Washington, D.C. Condolences may be sent to sunsetfuneralhome.com.
A memorial for Karin will be held at a future date. Cremation arrangements have been made with Sunset Funeral and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign. Please join her family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.