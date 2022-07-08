EAST LYNN — Karl David Steiner, 40, of East Lynn, Ill., passed away at 6:03 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at IU Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette, Ind.
He was born June 7, 1982, in Danville, the son of Stanley Steiner and Jane (Blakeney) Steiner. He married Holly Fritz on May 7, 2011, in East Lynn. She survives in East Lynn.
He is also survived by two sons, William and Mason Steiner; his mother, Jane Steiner of East Lynn; his father and step-mother, Stanley and Karen Steiner of Hoopeston; one sister, Sally (Tim) Prokopec of Romeoville; one brother, Joe (Cheryl) Steiner of East Lynn; one step-sister, Jessica (Chad) Fleming; two step-brothers, Justin Rice (Lorina Crabtree) and Jarrod Rice (Dr. Alena Abens); four sisters-in-law, Royann (Charles) Graham, Mitzi (Dave) Soleman, Crystal Fritz, and Kelly (Francisco) Sanchez; nieces and nephews, Chris Smith, Sierra Nosler, Ethan Steiner, Abby Steiner, and many others.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Paul Steiner; his maternal grandparents, Lawrence and Ruth Blakeney; and his paternal grandparents, Amos and Esther Steiner.
Karl was the co-owner of Steiner Farm Drainage, where he worked alongside his father and brother.
He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Hoopeston, where he served as an elder. He was also a member of the Sons of the American Legion Post 527 in Cissna Park, the Rankin Fire Protection District, the Illinois Land Improvement Contractors Association, and served as an auxiliary officer for Hoopeston. Karl was a St. Louis Cardinals fan, and enjoyed Jeeping, woodworking, gardening, shooting guns, and fireworks. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family and children.
A visitation will be held 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Anderson Funeral Home 427 E. Main St. Hoopeston. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 11, 2022, at the funeral home, with Rev. Wade Meranda officiating. Burial will follow in East Lynn Cemetery in East Lynn.
Memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana, 435 Limestone St., Indianapolis, IN 46202-2819; Riley Children's Hospital of Indiana, P.O. Box 3356, Indianapolis, IN 46206; or to the account that was set-up for his children at Frederick Community Bank in Cissna Park.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.