BELLEVILLE — Karl Dean Tauber, 86, of Belleville, formerly of Champaign, passed away Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.
He was born on Nov. 19, 1935, in East St. Louis, to Karl and Thelma (Mills) Tauber.
Karl attended Wilson Grade School, Landsdowne Jr. High and East St. Louis Senior High. He then went on to study at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, graduating in 1957.
Karl was proud to have played semi-pro baseball for the Chicago White Sox Minor League during the early part of his life.
In 1991, Karl purchased and founded American Bank, which became First Mid Illinois Bank and Trust, before retiring in 2001 after 42 years in banking. Some of his proudest career accomplishments were being named outstanding banker of the year by Community Bankers Association of Illinois and graduating from American Bankers Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin.
Karl was also the President of Champaign-Urbana Jaycees, Chairman of Illini Industries Development and Corporation, President of the Campaign-Urbana Kiwanis Club and President of the Illini Quarterback Club. He enjoyed community service projects and participated in the Champaign-Urbana Chamber of Commerce. He also was the Treasurer of the Community Bankers Association of Illinois and the Chairman and Founder of Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District. He was a member of the Business Education Alliance and treasurer for the Highland Schools Foundation.
Survivors include his wife, Janet Mushill Tauber; three children, Kevin Tauber, Linda (Mike) Olson and Allan (Andi) Tauber; two stepdaughters, Denise (Bruce Mueller) DeMarse and Diana Mushill; a stepson, Jeremy (Erica) Mushill; six grandchildren, Donyelle (Austin) Theis, Jonathan Tauber, Caynin Mushill, Seth Himes, Madelyn Himes and Alayna Mushill; and a great-grandson, Colton Theis.
He was predeceased by his parents and siblings.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Lake View Funeral Home, 5000 N. Illinois St., Fairview Heights, with visitation from 3 p.m. until time of service.
Memorial contributions can be made to Living Works (for Music Works), 6808 N. Ashland Blvd., Chicago, IL 60626, livingworkschicago.org.