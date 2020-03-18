Karna Hendershott Mar 18, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHAMPAIGN — Karna Hendershott, 82, died Tuesday (March 17, 2020) at Champaign Urbana Nursing and Rehab, Savoy.A memorial service will be held at a later date. Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy, is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers