CHAMPAIGN — Karna Kay (Peterson) Hendershott, 82, of Champaign passed away on Tuesday (March 17, 2020) in Savoy.
Karna was born Sept. 23, 1937, in Paxton, to Albert “Ab” Peterson and A. Elnor (Johnson) Peterson. She was raised in the Paxton area and graduated from Paxton High School before attending Lincoln Christian College. She married James E. Hendershott in 1958.
Karna is survived by her daughter, Shelley K. Siuts of Champaign, and her grandchildren, Tucker J. Siuts of Garland, Texas, Shannon G. Siuts of Austin, Texas, Robert J. Sobczak Jr. of Elgin and Matthew J. Sobczak of Hoffman Estates, as well as her sister, Janice R. (Dick) Hubbart of New Port Richey, Fla., and brother, John E. (Sue) Peterson of Bryan, Texas, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James E. Hendershott; and their daughter, Lori Lynn (Hendershott) Sobczak.
Karna lived to serve others, be it her family, friends or community. She was an active member in her church, fulfilling many roles over the years. She also enjoyed volunteering with the Retired Senior Volunteer Program and the Champaign Public Library. After retiring from the Carle ER after many years as a unit secretary, she particularly relished spending more time with her family and on her service activities.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials in Karna’s name may be made to the American Cancer Society or Little Galilee Christian Assembly. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.morganmemorialhome.com.