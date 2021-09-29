URBANA — Karolyn Rae Roberts of Urbana passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Monday (Sept. 27, 2021).
She married Gerald Roberts of Effingham, who predeceased her in 2018. They had two sons, Randy (Tammy) of Urbana and Ron of Madison, Wis.
Also surviving are her brothers, Glenn and Roger Amerson.
She was predeceased by her brother, Don.
Also surviving are three grandchildren, Benjamin, Nathaniel and Brianna; and numerous nephews and nieces.
She graduated from Antigo High School in Wisconsin and attended Parkland College and the University of Illinois. She worked at Champaign-Urbana schools, the University of Illinois and Pike County schools in Indiana. She was responsible for designing a program for grades one through three in Pike County that would take students from the level they were at up to the proper level in both reading and math.
Her grandkids were the highlight of her life. She loved her beautiful flower gardens and genealogy. Amazingly, up until her death, she continued to volunteer to help kids with reading at Calvary Baptist Academy in Urbana and volunteer in the school library. She was also very active over the years teaching Sunday school and leading numerous retirement home devotion services.
She supported Evangelistic Faith Missions in partner with Victory Intercity Ministries led by Eric Himeleck in Indiana.
Glenn Amerson will officiate the service. A graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at Mount Olive Cemetery, 1690 County Road 1800 East, Urbana (right off Route 150 before Mayview).
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her name to Evangelist Faith Missions. You can go to the website directly, efm-missions.org, or call 877-864-7480, or mail to EFM, P.O. Box 609, Bedford, IN 47421-0609. You can also leave comments at renner-wikoffchapel.com.