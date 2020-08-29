CHAMPAIGN — Karon L. Rasmussen, 78, of Champaign died at 10:10 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 26, 2020) at home.
Funeral services will be at noon Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, Pastor Mark Jordan will officiate. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the funeral home.
Karon was born April 21, 1942, in Rantoul, the daughter of Evan Nels and Doris Gwendolyn Rodgers Rasmussen.
Survivors include her brother, Robert “Bob” (Carol) Rasmussen of Champaign; sister, JoAnn Munnis of Rantoul; nieces and nephews, William Evan Munnis of Champaign, Linda Munnis Daniels, Laura Munnis Brandt of Rantoul, Robert Rasmussen II of Champaign and Julie Rasmussen of Charlotte, N.C.; and nine great-nieces and -nephews.
She was preceded in death by her niece, Joni Rasmussen, and nephew, William Rasmussen.
Karon graduated from Southern Illinois University with her bachelor’s degree and from the University of Illinois with her master’s degree.
She was a teacher at Rantoul Township High School and retired from Champaign Central High School after 30-plus years of teaching. She taught physical education and was a volleyball and softball coach. She coached the first girls’ volleyball team to go to state while at Champaign Central. Karon’s students called her RAS.
Karon was a member of First United Methodist Church, Champaign.
Karon loved her family and was like a mother to her nieces and nephews, who called her K.K. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and Fighting Illini sports fan. Karen loved gardening and was a dog and cat lover.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Champaign County Humane Society or Carle Hospice. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.