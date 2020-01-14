ST. JOSEPH — Karter Michael Finefield-Millar was born Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at 11:22 p.m., and at 1 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, gained his heavenly wings peacefully in his parents' arms at Prentice Women's Hospital at Northwestern Memorial in Chicago.
In addition to his parents, Connor and Robin Millar of St. Joseph, Karter is survived by his older siblings, Trentyn, Kohltyn, Claire and his twin Kamptyn; paternal grandparents, Michael and Debbie Millar of Rantoul; maternal grandparents, Robert and Tary Finefield of St. Joseph and Sharon and Mark Kuehl of St. Joseph; as well as great-grandparents, aunts, uncles and extended family who also love him dearly.
Karter and Kamptyn were diagnosed with twin to twin transfusion syndrome and were delivered at just under 28 weeks with Karter weighing 2 pounds, 15 ounces, and Kamptyn weighing 2 pounds, 10 ounces. Karter made the ultimate sacrifice to give his brother the greatest chance for survival. He is our hero and is now a guardian angel to our family.
He joins his great-grandparents, Margaret and William Millar, Shirley Pufahl and Larry Davidson.
Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, will handle the arrangements, including a private graveside service which will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made to the NICU Department at Prentice Women's Hospital at Northwestern Memorial and the Ronald McDonald House at Lurie Children's Hospital.