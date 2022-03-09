SIDNEY — Katelyn (Katey) Isabelle Moore left this world on Saturday (March 5, 2022) at the tender age of 16.
She is survived by her sister and best friend, Madelyn (Maddy); along with her parents, Amber (Lange) and Andrew, all of Sidney.
Katey was a sophomore at Unity High School and loved all sports. She spent most of her young life playing basketball, volleyball and participating in track and field. She was a member of two travel clubs that helped shape her young life, Torment basketball and Prime Time volleyball. Katey was a passionate and dedicated competitor who loved all her teammates and her extended travel family.
All those who knew her knew she was a faithful champion of right and wrong and a loyal defender for her friends, teammates, strangers and any underdog. She tried her hardest to always be a safe place and strong shoulder for all, listening without judgment, and providing counsel as best as she could. She loved all animals and would try to help as many as possible.
Katey was a vibrant and fierce warrior whose energy and radiance would envelope all those around her. God granted her the special gift of an overabundance of luminous light. So much so, that our precious, intense shining star burned just a little too fiery for this world.
Katey Belle will be forever in our hearts, forever loved and cherished, and forever remembered for her untamed lioness mane of hair, her sparkling and stormy blue eyes, her amazing smile with all her dimples, as well as her silliness and quirky dance moves.
As a way to honor Katey, her family would like to request that if you attend the service on Thursday that you please wear your Unity gear, Torment gear, Prime Time gear or if you knew her from your own school, then your own school gear. Services will be on Thursday, March 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Freese Funeral Home, Sidney.
Condolences may be made at freesefh.com.