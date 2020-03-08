SAVOY — Katherine Joyce Block passed away Monday afternoon (March 2, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born May 18, 1934, in Fisher, to Richard A. and Hattie (Dean) Dutton. Joyce married Russell E. Block on April 14, 1951, and he passed away in 2014.
Joyce is survived by her son, Steven E. Block of Urbana; grandson, Zachary Block, and great-granddaughter, Savannah Block, both of Wisconsin; sister, Laverne Lafenhagen of Sidney; brothers, Richard E. (Joyce) Dutton of Mahomet and Frank B. (Diane) Dutton of Mahomet; sister-in-law, Marilyn Dutton of Morristown, Ariz.; nieces, Dianne Lafenhagen, Joannie Bonnell, Debbie Sherwinski, Donna Pauling, Beth Painter, Linda Davis, Pat Davis and Chris Davis; and nephews, John Lafenhagen Jr., Rich Dutton, David Dutton, Chris Dutton, Nick Dutton and Doug Dutton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant son, Kevin E. Block; brother and best friend, Ted Dutton; and nephew, Craig Dutton.
Joyce was a retired hairstylist. She ran her own shop, Simply Beautiful, in Savoy for many years. Joyce was a very loving and kindhearted mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She was loved and will be missed by all.
A graveside committal service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, 390 County Road 2400 E, Broadlands, IL 61816. Pastor John Sharp will officiate.
Memorial donations may be made in Joyce’s name to Immanuel Lutheran Church. Arrangements are being handled by Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. Please join Joyce’s family in sharing memories on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.