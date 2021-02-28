CHAMPAIGN — Katherine Dayton, 95, of Champaign passed away at 6:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Graveside services will be held at noon Friday, March 5, 2021, at Patterson Cemetery, St. Joseph. Pastor Sheryl Palmer will officate. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is handling arrangements.
Katherine was born May 20, 1925, in Ogden, the daughter of Charles and Grace (Curry) Wagner. She married Donald E. Dayton on March 28, 1948. He preceded her in death on May 18, 1969.
She is survived by her children, Don Dayton of Champaign, Danea Lindsey of Champaign, Debby Dayton of Indianapolis and Devin (Dave Gentry) Dayton of Tolono; five grandchildren, Jason Wood, Walter Johnston, Katrina Beach, Kellen Prough and Kyle Prough; five great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Marion Wagner of Ogden; and a brother-in-law, Robert Dayton of Champaign.
She was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers.
Katherine retired from the Illinois Secretary of State Drivers License Facility in Champaign.
She was a member of the Illinois Farm Bureau, Primetimers, Eastern Star, Elk Lodge and the American Legion Auxillary.
She enjoyed rooting for the St. Louis Cardinals and Illini basketball. She was a former Girl Scout Leader.
Memorials may be made to the Champaign County Farm Bureau or a veterans organization of donor's choice.
Condolences may be offered at Freesefh.com.