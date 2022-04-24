URBANA — Katherine Entler, 97, of Urbana passed away at 8:21 a.m. Wednesday (April 20, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Katherine was born on March 5, 1925, in Hesperia, Mich., the daughter of Willie and Rosa (Hren) Reinhold. She married Robert Entler on July 17, 1947, in Urbana.
She is survived by her sister, Sharon Reinhold of Urbana; two brothers, Robert Reinhold of Urbana and Richard (Betty) Reinhold of Urbana; 11 nieces and nephews; 13 great-nieces and -nephews; and six great-great-nieces and -nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and four brothers, Walt Reinhold, Fredrick ”Bud” Reinhold, Edward Reinhold and Gene Reinhold.
Katherine attended business school after high school and worked in Tennessee in the Oakridge atomic bomb project. She later moved back to Urbana and was secretary and treasurer for the Urbana and Champaign Sanitary District. She worked there over 43 years, retiring on July 7, 1988.
Katherine was very talented at crocket and knitting. She was a member of the DAR and DAC and attended church at Webber Street Church of Christ.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, April 25, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 Philo Road, Urbana. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Lutz Braunig will officiate. Entombment will be in Mt. Hope Mausoleum.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or Champaign County Humane Society. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.