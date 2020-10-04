URBANA — Katherine L. Ford, 71, of Urbana passed away at 8:45 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 1, 2020) at home.
Cremation rites will be accorded, and a graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Eastlawn Burial Park, Urbana. Chaplain Pat Arnold will officiate.
Katherine was born in Urbana on April 18, 1949, to parents William and Joyce (Cook) Scott. They preceded her in death.
On Dec. 2, 1972, she married Richard Ford in Urbana; he survives.
Also surviving are their son, Scott (Pamela) Ford of Champaign; grandson, Austin Ford of Champaign; and brothers, John (Mary) Scott of Mahomet and William (Michele) Scott of Urbana.
Kitty graduated from Urbana High School and worked for Huey’s Department Store and Cunningham Motors. In between, she was a stay-at-home mom and wife.
Family was important to Kitty; she enjoyed watching Scott and Austin play sports and spending time with her nieces and nephews and their children.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.