Katherine Hawkins Sep 2, 2021

DANVILLE — Katherine Hawkins, 86, of Danville died Monday (Aug. 30, 2021) at home.Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 304 E. Williams St., Danville. Pastor Jimmie Davis will officiate.