URBANA — Katherine McCray Pettigrew-Jackson, 85, of Urbana went home to spend eternity with our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, surrounded by her family whom she loved dearly.
Celebration of Life Services will be held on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Church of The Living God, 312 E. Bradley Ave., Champaign. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with services following at 11. Final internment will immediately follow services at Grandview Cemetery, Champaign. Officiant will be Bishop Lloyd E. Gwin.
Katherine’s earthly life began on Oct. 25, 1934, in Niles, Miss., to Fannie Mae Timms. Katherine moved to the Champaign/Urbana area in 1961. Katherine married George Pettigrew in 1963, to that union were born 11 beautiful children. Katherine was employed and retired from the University of Illinois as Food Service Specialist.
Katherine enjoyed spreading her love through cooking for family and friends and spreading her love for Jesus Christ. Katherine joined the Church of The Living God Pillar Ground and Truth in 1984 under the leadership of Elder Gwin.
Katherine later married Eddie Jackson in Champaign. Katherine’s true love for her family and God would always be known through every conversation until the end.
Later in life Katherine enjoyed listening to gospel ministry, music and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Katherine's family will always remember the love they shared with her in October for her 85th birthday.
Katherine leaves to mourn her loss her children in order: Doris Newsome, Richard Pettigrew, Emma Jean Butts, James, Theotis, Martha, Levester Pettigrew, Helen McKay, Linda Schneider and Clarence Pettigrew, along with a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family and friends.
Katherine was preceded in death by George Pettigrew, Eddie Jackson and her son Willie B. Pettigrew.
Katherine will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Celebration of Life Services were entrusted to Williams Memorial Services, 1203 N. Market St, Champaign.