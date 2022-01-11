URBANA — Katherine Sue (Watkins) Jennings, 77, of Urbana passed away Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Katherine was born on June 25, 1944, in Tuscola, to Harold and Frances (Melton) Watkins. She married John Jennings on March 8, 1981, in Urbana.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, John Jennings; two children, Elizabeth (Joe) Spillers and Terry (Amy Lafary) Jennings; five grandchildren, Terrance Jennings, Kaila Jennings, Aries Spillers, Riley Spillers and Makayla Spillers; five siblings, Diana Mitchell, Robert (Mary) Watkins, Shirley (Jimmie) Herington, Judith Watkins and Martha Watkins; eight nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and -nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Frances Watkins, and one nephew.
A funeral service will be at noon Wednesday, Jan. 12, at Joines Funeral Home, Villa Grove, with Pastor Mike Zylstra officiating. Burial will follow in Villa Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the funeral service (11 a.m. to noon) at the funeral home. The family asks that you please wear a mask.