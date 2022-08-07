CHAMPAIGN — Katherine Marie Jobin (née Ratkovich) died peacefully on June 13, 2022, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Duluth, Minn., the daughter of Nick and Eva Ratkovich, on June 10, 1945. She graduated from Clover Valley High School in 1963 and from the Duluth School of Practical Nursing in 1964. She then joined the Volunteers in Service to America program and worked with migrant families and farm workers in Morgan Hill, Calif.
Kathy married Lt. John Lyons, U.S. Army, of Duluth, Minn., in October of 1966, and was widowed one month later when he died in a military accident. In June of 1970, Kathy married Terrance Jobin of Duluth, Minn.
Kathy provided home day care services for many years and eventually became a certified drug and alcohol prevention specialist, serving youths and their families for 15 years while raising a family.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Nick and Eva Ratkovich, and her brother, Lloyd Ratkovich. She is survived by Terry, her husband of 52 years; daughter, Amy; sons, Jeremy (Jamie), Timothy, and Kwame Curtis (Christy); nieces, Jana Ratkovich and Mary Adolphson; nephews, Steve Ratkovich and Peter Ratkovich; and grandchildren, Nathan, Ziva, Noah, Malley, Max, Sadie, Drake, and Deacon.
A liturgy for the Celebration of Kathy’s Life will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 708 W. Main St., Urbana, with a reception in the parish hall to follow.
Memorials honoring Kathy may be sent to: The Jim McEntee Legacy Committee and Scholarship Fund, Friends of Human Relations Committee, 14850 East Hills Drive, San Jose, CA 95127.