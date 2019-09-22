SAVOY — Katherine (Kay) Irene (Mount) Longworth, 102, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Meadowbrook, with beloved granddaughters, Amy and Stacie, at her side.
She was a resident of Windsor of Savoy and Court for 12 years after leaving a retirement community in
Arkansas. Kay was born in McLean on April 3, 1917, a daughter of Carl M. and Eva (Alexander) Mount.
She attended McLean schools and the University of Illinois, where she was a member of Chi Omega sorority. In 1938, she married Wendell, her beloved husband of 62 years. They lived on the Longworth farm in McLean with their daughters for over 30 years.
She was a life member of the McLean United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school for many years. She was assistant to the superintendent of schools (Olympia District). When Ed Madigan was elected to the state Legislature, she became his administrative assistant. After he was elected to Congress, she was an assistant to Representatives Roscoe Cunningham, John Lauer, Webber Borchers and Senator Mary Lou Kent.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father; husband; daughters, Sandra (1940) and Carla (1953); sister, Frances Telsey; and son-in-law, Grady M. Chronister (Sept. 14, 2019).
She is survived by her daughters, Linda Chronister and Brenda (Craig) Keller; grandchildren, Wendy (Peter) Rogers, Dr. Julie Chronister (Mark Myers), Amy (John) Ridley, Rob Koontz (Steve Adcook), Stacie (Bob) Guido, Blake (Cassandra) Koontz, Heath (Lisa) Keller and Drew (Teresa) Keller; as well as nine great-grandchildren and several great-grandchildren by marriage.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Oct. 14 at the McLean United Methodist Church with burial in Mount Hope (McLean) Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to the McLean United Methodist Church. Online condolences can be shared with her family at morganmemorialhome.com.