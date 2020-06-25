CHAMPAIGN — Mrs. Katherine McCutchen departed this life on Saturday (June 20, 2020) at the age of 94. Katherine was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her presence will truly be missed.
Services celebrating her life will be held at noon Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Walker Funeral Service (704 N. Fourth St., Champaign), with the Rev. Dr. Perrico Robinson Sr. officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to service. Burial will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Professional services were entrusted to Walker Funeral Service (www.walkerfs.com).