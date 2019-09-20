JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Katherine Moore, 62, of Jacksonville, N.C., formerly of Mahomet, died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at her home.
Katherine was born Nov. 2, 1956, in Farmville, N.C., to the late Robert E. Moore Sr. and Jennie B. Howell Moore and was also preceded in death by her brother, Robert E. Moore Jr.; and two sisters, Bessie Jeannette Moore and Phyllis Diane Moore.
Katherine was the coordinator-manager of the USDA Child and Adult Food Care Program, Camp Lejeune, and former employee of the University of Illinois Foundation.
Survivors include son, Matthew Williams of Mahomet; daughter, Monica Crowley and her husband Brandon of Arrowsmith; sister, Carolyn Moore of Snow Hill, N.C.; brother, Melvin Moore of Maysville, N.C.; and three grandchildren, Christian Crowley, Elizabeth Crowley and Benjamen Crowley.
Services were held at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel, Jacksonville, N.C. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Rotary Hill Pavilion, Lake of the Woods Golf Course, Mahomet. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice in Katherine’s name.